Postal service warns coronavirus threatens its survival

(CNN) – “Potentially dire consequences.” Those are the words the postmaster general is using right now as he looks ahead to the rest of the year and the pandemic’s impact on the United States Postal Service.

Business started to take a hit in March because of the coronavirus but it’s only gotten worse since then. In a press release Friday, the USPS warned that trend could threaten its survival.

The amount of mail is plummeting and it’s losing more and more money.

The postmaster general is calling on Congress and the Trump administration to help shore up its finances.

She recently said the USPS would run out of cash by the end of September if lawmakers don’t help out.

USPS asked for $75 billion to stay afloat. So far $10 billion of that has been approved, but the president has previously said he won’t agree to more unless it raises it’s prices on packages for companies like Amazon.

