Port Tampa Bay steps up cleaning measures to combat coronavirus spread

TAMPA BAY, Fla (WFLA) – Port Tampa Bay officials will be demonstrating their new cleaning system in front of the media on Tuesday morning.

The port announced Monday that it will use the mPact cleaning system to protect passengers and port staff from COVID-19 in the port’s three cruise terminals.

mPact creates a thin film which bonds to surfaces and kills germs for up to a month.

The new cleaning measure will compliment other procedures that are already in place throughout the port, including deep cleaning each terminal, regularly cleaning and sanitizing high touch areas, and increasing hand sanitizer available to passengers.

