Port Tampa Bay increases efforts to disinfect terminals amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Port Tampa Bay officials tell 8 On Your Side they’re increasing efforts inside the terminals to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 and other viruses.

So far, there have been no confirmed cases connected to Port Tampa Bay.

The Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday a 69-year-old Broward County woman has tested positive for COVID-19. She’s the third employee from Metro Cruise Services, a company that greets cruise passengers at Port Everglades in Ft. Lauderdale to become infected.

The top official from Port Tampa Bay said passengers planning to board cruise ships should not panic, but rather make decisions based on their personal situations.

“If I was a cruise passenger and I’m not 80 years or older with some of the conditions the CDC has outlined very clearly, I wouldn’t have any problem taking a cruise,”  Port Tampa Bay President and CEO Paul Anderson said.

The port invited 8 On Your Side to a demonstration inside a terminal showing its new use of mPact Environmental Solutions two-step disinfection and long term protection system.

“You can’t see it, you can’t feel it, it’s not something you cant touch but it continues to kill for 30 days,” Justin Evans from mPact said of the product being sprayed on every chair in the terminal. “This should be added to a normal cleaning regimen, no matter what they’re doing whether its schools, prison, transportation hubs.”

Evans said his company’s disinfecting product has already been lab-tested for the new infectious respiratory disease spreading around the globe that according to the CDC has now infected about 650 people in the United States.

“I’m confident this product can protect people from surface to human contraction of the coronavirus,” Evans told 8 On Your Side.

As was the case in South Florida over the weekend, the CDC would make the call to prevent a ship with potentially infected passengers or crew members from docking at Port Tampa Bay.

“We have a place for a ship to be quarantined both at sea and here at the port,” Anderson said.

A travel advisory Sunday from the Department of State said “U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship. CDC notes increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment.”

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus: Fact vs. fiction on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Fact vs. fiction on WFLA Now"

COVID-19 fact vs. fiction recap

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 fact vs. fiction recap"

Port Tampa Bay increases efforts to disinfect terminals amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Tampa Bay increases efforts to disinfect terminals amid coronavirus concerns"

Jeff Scoff on the first USF football practice of the spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jeff Scoff on the first USF football practice of the spring"

Sarasota County increases law enforcement presence ahead of spring break

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County increases law enforcement presence ahead of spring break"

Sanders, Biden cancel rallies amid coronavirus concerns, others may follow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanders, Biden cancel rallies amid coronavirus concerns, others may follow"

Grandparent Scheme Twist

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grandparent Scheme Twist"

the football team at the University of South Florida held their first spring practice on Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the football team at the University of South Florida held their first spring practice on Tuesday"

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey

Thumbnail for the video titled "14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey"

14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey

Thumbnail for the video titled "14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey"

Aging & Wellness Institute gets older adults into shape with intense exercise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aging & Wellness Institute gets older adults into shape with intense exercise"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss