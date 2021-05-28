Pop-punk band selling $18 concert tickets for vaccinated, nearly $1,000 for unvaccinated in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A pop-punk band is making some noise for their premium on being vaccinated to attend their concert in St. Petersburg.

Teenage Bottlerocket recently announced a U.S. tour, which includes a stop at St. Petersburg’s VFW Post No. 39. The band is offering $18 tickets if you are fully vaccinated folks but is charging $999.99 per ticket if you are not vaccinated.

Ticket-buyers must bring their government-issued ID and their COVID-19 vaccination record card.

“You will need to have had your second shot of Pfizer or Moderna, or your single shot of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on or before 6/12/2021.” The band said on its website.

The band noted that if you do not bring your vaccination card you will not be let in at the cheaper rate.

“Also know if you buy one of these advance tickets and show up without your vaccination card or government issued photo id, you won’t be let in at this price, you will need to pay the remaining $981.99 to enter or go back and get your card. There will be NO REFUNDS. We are NOT telling you what to do here, we are making a business decision and letting the market decide. If someone wants to come in unvaccinated, they will scare off a large number of patrons and will need to pay the difference.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order in Arpil waiving the requirement that people show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to patronize a business.

“It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society,” DeSantis said back in March

For months, the governor has made it clear there would not be a coronavirus vaccine mandate as he leaves it up to Floridians to decide if they want to get vaccinated.

For more information visit the band’s Facebook page.