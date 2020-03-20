Pollo Tropical offers 50% off deal to healthcare workers and first responders

TAMPA (WFLA) – Pollo Tropical is offering all healthcare workers and first responders 50% off all drive-thru or take-out orders at all of the brand’s Florida locations.

The offer is valid for police, fire personnel & EMTs in uniform. All healthcare workers must show valid work ID at time of purchase.

Pollo Tropical is also offering all customers free delivery through April 3 on orders placed through their website or through their mobile app.

There are over 140 Pollo Tropical locations throughout Florida.

