Pollo Tropical® Fans Get What They’ve Been Searching for, as Brand Launches Uber Eats Partnership and Offers Free Delivery This Weekend (AP Newsroom)

TAMPA (WFLA) – With many restaurants closing their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pollo Tropical is offering free delivery through the end of March!

Pollo Tropical has closed dining room seating at its restaurants, but is open for drive-thru orders and is now offering unlimited free delivery on all online orders.

The promotion runs till April 3 on all orders placed through the brand’s MyPollo® app or their website.

There are over 140 Pollo Tropical locations throughout Florida.