New poll shows who is more likely to say they wear a mask

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (NBC)— Democrats, nonwhites and elderly Americans are all significantly more likely to say they wear protective masks every time they leave home, new polling data show, as measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus continue to be polarized and case counts in the U.S. reach new heights.

The new NBC News|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll found that 97 percent of Democrats and those who lean Democratic say they wear masks at least most of the time when they leave their homes and might be in contact with others (86 percent say they wear masks “every time,” while 11 percent say they do so “most of the time”).

Seventy percent of Republicans and those who lean Republican say the same (48 percent say “every time” and 22 percent say “most of the time”).

Among independents, 71 percent say they wear masks “every time” they leave home and might be in contact with others, while 18 percent say they wear masks “most of the time.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

