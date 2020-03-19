Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk State College student who takes classes on the Winter Haven Campus has tested positive for coronavirus, the university said Thursday.

It’s unclear if the student has a history of travel. Students and faculty who may have come in contact with the patient have been notified.

The school announced earlier this week that it will be closed to students until March 29.

It’s now urging all students to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for self-quarantine, monitoring symptoms, and contacting their healthcare provider for medical advice if necessary.

There are now 328 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida. Eight people have died. There are 6,519 cases and more than 100 deaths in the United States. The global death toll is 8,946.

