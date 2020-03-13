Polk County’s Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo postponed due to coronavirus concerns

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The upcoming Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo in Polk County has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Organizers for the airshow released a statement Friday saying the expo would be postponed until May.

“Sun ‘n Fun and the Aerospace Center for Excellence are deeply concerned about the developing crisis with COVID-19 and understand our responsibility to help in the fight against the spread of the disease,” the statement said. “Our first priority is always the health, safety and well-being of our patrons, partners, staff and volunteers.”

The airshow was scheduled to happen March 31 through April 5. Organizers say they worked with Polk County, the City of Lakeland, Lakeland Linder International Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration and made the decision to postpone the show. The new planned date is May 5 through May 10.

“We appreciate the unwavering support of our airport, our community and our airshow family, and we hope everyone will make plans to join us here this May,” Chief Marketing Officer Greg Gibson.

