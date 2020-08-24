Polk County schools welcome students back with new safety measures

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Students in Polk County are heading back to class on Monday.

The school district began in-person classes on Aug. 24 along with virtual learning for students who are not ready to return to the classroom.

A number of new safety measures are in place due to the pandemic.

All students and staff must wear face coverings, desks and seating in the cafeteria will be spaced out to allow for social distancing and the hallways will be one-way.

The district is also celebrating the opening of a new school, Davenport Elementary. The building was renovated and 16 classrooms were added. The student capacity is 835. School officials said 495 students enrolled for the first day of school. Of those, 250 will be taking part in face-to-face learning, and 245 will be participating in online learning.

The student to teacher ratio at the school will be at 1:10 for in-person learning.

