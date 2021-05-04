Polk County schools to continue with mask requirement

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County school district said it will continue requiring face masks at area schools.

School officials issued clarification Tuesday amid confusion over local mask rules.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis turned heads with a controversial order that suspended all outstanding local COVID-19 emergency orders and related public health restrictions.

“The fact is, we are no longer in a state of emergency,” DeSantis said during a news conference in St. Petersburg, citing the nation’s decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Schools and private businesses can still require masks and enforce social distancing and other COVID-related restrictions.

“We are aware that Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order suspending local COVID-19 restrictions and mandates. This order does not apply to school districts,” school officials said on Facebook. “Polk County Public Schools will continue to require that students, staff members, and visitors wear face coverings on our campuses and in our office buildings for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. We will also continue to practice social distancing, frequent sanitation of our facilities, and all other COVID protocols that have been in place since the start of the school year.”