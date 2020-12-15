Polk County schools suspend winter sports programs after 50 student-athletes test positive for coronavirus

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Polk County Public Schools is suspending all athletic activities until at least January due to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases among student athletes.

Jason Geary, a spokesman for the school said more than 50 student athletes participating in winter sports had tested positive for the virus in recent weeks. After consulting with local health officials, the district decided to cancel all practices and competitions until Jan. 4.

Schools in Polk County had previously allowed a limited number of spectators at sporting events with social distancing and mask rules in place.

“Even with these precautions in place, PCPS has had student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 since the start of the school year,” Geary said.

“Right now, we have cases among cheerleaders, basketball and soccer players, wrestlers and weight lifters,” said Scott Sjoblom, COVID response section chief with the Florida Department of Health in Polk County. “It’s important to remember that our schools are a reflection of what’s happening in the community. Case counts are rising throughout our county. This is a time to be extra vigilant. Suspending athletics is one more measure we can take to protect one another from this virus.”

Polk County reported 211 new infections on Monday, but no new deaths.

“Coronavirus cases are on the rise in our county. We must do everything we can to limit exposure and safeguard our students and community,” said Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd.

The district plans to restart its athletics programs on Jan. 4.

“We will monitor the number of cases in our community throughout the winter break and will keep our community updated,” said Senior Coordinator of Athletics Dan Talbot.

