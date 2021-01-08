LIVE NOW /
Polk County to open phone line for 2nd round of vaccine signups

Coronavirus

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Polk County will open a second round of COVID-19 vaccine signups on Friday.

Seniors over 65 and those with qualifying medical conditions can schedule an appointment by calling (863) 298-7500. The hotline opens at 8 a.m.

“We look forward to opening our COVID-19 vaccine hotline to the residents of Polk County,” said Dr. Joy Jackson, director of the Florida Department of Health in Polk County. “Our hope is for residents 65 years of age and older to have an opportunity to provide us with their information so that we can get them scheduled for a vaccination appointment as they become available.”

Those who register will be vaccinated next week or added to a wait list.

The phone line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

