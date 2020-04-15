Polk County coronavirus: Nursing home COVID-19 cases grow, loved ones concerned

Breaking News
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Coronavirus cases at long-term care facilities are growing in Polk County and experts worry it’s going to get worse.

Polk County has reported at least 23 cases of COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities, as of Wednesday’s daily report.

The Department of Health does not release the locations of long-term care facilities with coronavirus cases.

“I haven’t had a straight solid night sleep since this happened,” said Mary Ann DeLoach.

Aleene Mayo
Photo courtesy: Mary Ann DeLoach

Her mother Aleene is a resident at Highlands Lake Center. Aleene turned 103 in January.

“Dear Lord, please don’t let this be the way that my mama leaves the earth is through this horrible virus,” she said.

At least six of the nursing home’s residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a representative from the facility.

“It bothers me that they’re not being 100% transparent with us about that. The sign on the door said there’s a case in the building. And it doesn’t say cases,” said DeLoach.

A representative at the nursing home told 8 On Your Side she could not do an interview Wednesday because customers required her full attention.

There is a COVID-19 wing where residents who tested positive or have signs of the illness are isolated.

All residents and team members are screened for symptoms and have their temperatures taken during every shift.

“Everybody’s nervous,” said Ed Chambers, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1625.

That union represents nursing aids at 14 nursing homes in Polk County and dozens more across the state. It does not represent staff at Highlands Lake Center.

“We have a nursing home up in Live Oak that’s an absolute disaster with 60 plus positives,” he said referring to Suwanee Healthcare Center. “I expect for it to get worse. The more tests become available, the more people you’re gonna find.”

Most of the facilities, Chambers said, employ, at most, two registered nurses.

“This is not what you’re trained for. You’re trained to help assist grandma move along and get through. You’re not necessarily trained to save her life,” said Chambers.

