Police: Stepfather fatally shot teen during quarantine fight

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot by his stepfather during a fight that may have been related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 42-year-old Bernie Hargrove was charged Thursday morning with felony murder in the death of De’onte Roberts.

Police say the teen defied his mother and stepfather’s orders to stay home.

Roberts later returned home and kicked in the door. A fight broke out between Hargrove and Roberts.

Police say Hargrove shot Roberts multiple times. The teen was pronounced dead at a hospital. Hargrove has been booked in the Fulton County Jail.

