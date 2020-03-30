Police: St. Pete man spits on officer’s face, says he has coronavirus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man is facing multiple charges, including violation of isolation or quarantine, after he allegedly spat on an officer’s face and said he had the coronavirus.

According to an affidavit, police were called to a home on 41st Avenue North shortly before noon on Saturday, and found 31-year-old James Jamal Curry sitting next to his girlfriend’s front door.

Police said Curry was arrested the previous evening for domestic battery and domestic imprisonment, and that his girlfriend had a no-contact order against him, which prohibited him from contacting her.

According to the police, Curry became combative when they tried to push him into a cruiser. It took pepper spray and three officers to force him into the vehicle.

Police said Curry tried to kick out the rear window of the cruiser and spit on an officer’s face when she tried to pull him away.

“He then told her that he spit on her intentionally because he had coronavirus,” the affidavit says. “He also stated that he knew where she lived and that he was going to kill her.”

Police said Curry left a 2-inch crack on a door panel inside of the police cruiser worth an estimated $300 in damage.

He was arrested on charges of violation of isolation or quarantine, resisting officer without violence (obstruction), resisting officer with violence, violation of pretrial release, threat against law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, according to affidavits.

Pinellas County is currently under a “safer at home” order, which restricts groups and travel except for when doing certain activities deemed “essential.”

Although Curry faces a charge for violating his quarantine, the affidavit did not mention whether or not he had, in fact, tested positive for the virus. Releasing names of anyone with COVID-19 would violate HIPAA.

Curry is being held at the Pinellas County Jail in lieu of a $5,450 bond.

