Police: St Pete man accused of threatening to spread coronavirus charged with terror crime

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man is facing federal prison time after he allegedly spat on an officer’s face and said he had the coronavirus.

According to an affidavit, police responded to a domestic violence call involving James Curry, 31. During Curry’s arrest, he turned to an officer, declared that he was infected with the coronavirus, and coughed on the officer’s arm.

Curry bonded out of the Pinellas County Jail the next day, but police were called to Curry’s home again.

Police found Curry sitting next to his girlfriend’s front door who had a no-contact order against him, which prohibited him from contacting her.

According to police, Curry became combative when police tried to push him into a cruiser. It reportedly took pepper spray and three officers to force him into the vehicle.

Police said Curry tried to kick out the rear window of the cruiser and spat on an officer’s face when she tried to pull him away.

“He then told her that he spit on her intentionally because he had coronavirus,” the affidavit says. “He also stated that he knew where she lived and that he was going to kill her.”

Curry tested negative for COVID-19 and individuals close to Curry as well as jail personnel said he showed no signs of symptoms.

Curry faces up to five years in federal prison on perpetrating a biological hoax charge.

