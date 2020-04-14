Police in Savannah enforce social distancing with drones

(CNN) – Police in Savannah, Georgia have found a safe way to to enforce social distancing.

The department has dispatched five drones to monitor the city. The drones fly 100 feet in the air and cover a much larger area than an officer could on foot.

Two of the drones enforce social distancing with pre-recorded messages.

Police say they are following federal aviation guidelines and aren’t flying the drones over crowds or in prohibited locations.

“We do not use our drones for random patrol, they’re not flying all the time. We use them in directed areas where the need is present,” said Sgt. Jason Pagliaro.

Police say the drones will continue to fly for as long as they are needed.

