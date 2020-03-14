Breaking News
Schools statewide will be closing due to coronavirus until March 30 per an order by the Commissioner of Education

Police: Child with COVID-19 received autograph from infected NBA player

Coronavirus

by: Sarah Doiron

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Saturday, March 7, 2020, file photo, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with guard Donovan Mitchell, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, in Detroit. Both players have tested positive for the coronavirus. Gobert’s test result forced the NBA to suspend the season. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Of the nine new presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in Rhode Island, one of which included a child from Westerly who recently received an autograph from a Utah Jazz player with the virus, town officials confirmed Friday.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said two kids from Westerly tested positive: one is a 2nd grader at Springbrook Elementary School, the other, a toddler, lives in Westerly but attends preschool in Mystic, Connecticut. He said the children are not related.

As a result, Westerly Superintendent Mark Garceau said Springbrook students and staff have been asked to self-quarantine through March 25.

Lacey said one of the children had recently returned from a cruise to the Bahamas, and the other had received an autograph from one of the two Utah Jazz players who tested positive for the virus when the team played the Boston Celtics this past weekend.

He did not specify which child attended the NBA game, which was played at the TD Garden in Boston. It’s also unclear which player, Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell, gave the child the autograph, or if that is exactly where the child contracted the virus.

The Boston Celtics released a statement Friday on the situation, saying they were told by health officials that it was unlikely the players were contagious during the game.

“Specific to the news about the Utah players, the [Massachusetts Department of Public Health] has advised us that based on those players’ health statuses during this period, it is unlikely that anyone from the team came into contact with them while they were contagious,” the statement reads.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat today with highs in the mid to upper 80s

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat today with highs in the mid to upper 80s"

State of emergency means limited access to alf's and nursing homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of emergency means limited access to alf's and nursing homes"

As theme parks announce they will close, local businesses brace for the impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "As theme parks announce they will close, local businesses brace for the impact"

Travel plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel plans"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Florida public schools closing for two weeks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida public schools closing for two weeks"

Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home"

Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies"

Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose"

Evan Gillum Meth incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan Gillum Meth incident"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss