Poker rooms to close at Seminole Casinos amid coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Poker rooms at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will close Tuesday at 7 p.m. amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Seminole Gaming confirmed the news in a statement released to 8 On Your Side on Monday.
Poker rooms at both the Tampa and Hollywood casinos will remain closed until further notice.
In addition to canceling events, Seminole Gaming confirmed slot machines are being turned off to add “significant distance” between guests.
The number of guests at table games is being limited as well.
“Team members may stay home and use paid time off, even if they have a zero balance of paid time off,” Seminole Gaming said in its statement.
