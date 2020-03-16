Poker rooms to close at Seminole Casinos amid coronavirus concerns

HOLLYWOOD, FL – MAY 11: A poker player prepares to throw her chips on the table May 11, 2004 during the grand opening for the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. South Florida’s Seminole Indian Tribe has opened the state’s biggest casino complex. The hotel has 500 rooms, 4,000 video gaming machines, poker tables and several restaurants. The public area has large ballrooms and a six-acre pool site with a 180-foot water slide. The Seminoles have shown big profits in past years by selling tax-free cigarettes and operating bingo halls, but the Hard Rock is its biggest venture thus far. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Poker rooms at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will close Tuesday at 7 p.m. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Seminole Gaming confirmed the news in a statement released to 8 On Your Side on Monday.

Poker rooms at both the Tampa and Hollywood casinos will remain closed until further notice.

In addition to canceling events, Seminole Gaming confirmed slot machines are being turned off to add “significant distance” between guests.

The number of guests at table games is being limited as well.

“Team members may stay home and use paid time off, even if they have a zero balance of paid time off,” Seminole Gaming said in its statement.

