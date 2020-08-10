Players unite in push to save college season, Trump voices support for players

TAMPA (AP/WFLA) – College football players from across the country are uniting. They want to save a season threatened by the pandemic and make sure they won’t be left out of the big decisions anymore.
The sport’s biggest stars Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma State All-America running back Chuba Hubbard, Alabama running back Najee Harris and numerous other players from Florida State to Oregon posted a graphic on social media with #WeWantToPlay and #WeAreUnited.
“We came to the conclusion, We Want to Play, their message might have been conveyed differently but at the end of the day the message wasn’t too far off from what Big Ten United wanted to promote,” Reynolds said. “Which is we all want to play sports this fall. Every athlete, I’m pretty sure, wants to play their sports. They just want to do so safely.”
President Trump took to Twitter on Monday afternoon tweeting “The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled.”
According to ESPN, commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting Sunday amid growing concerns over the upcoming season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Players from all Power Five Conferences said they agreed on a list of stipulations, which would:
- Establish universal mandated health and safety procedures and protocols to protect college athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA.
- Give players the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision
- Guarantee eligibility whether a player chooses to play the season or not
- Use their voices to establish open communication and trust between players and officials; ultimately creating a College Football Players Association that’s representative of the players of all Power 5 conferences
