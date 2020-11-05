Plant City High teacher dies of COVID-19 related illness

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A teacher from Plant City High School has died from a COVID-19 related illness, according to a spokeswoman for the Hillsborough County School District.

The teacher is Michael Wanner, who has been with the Hillsborough County School District since 1998 and has taught at Plant City High School since 2004.

Wanner was a forensics teacher at the school.

According to Wanner’s family, he passed away on Tuesday afternoon after battling illnesses related to COVID-19 for a few weeks.

The spokeswoman tells News Channel 8 that the family stated that he did not contract COVID-19 on campus and that he had not been on campus since contracting the disease, and had been quarantined for several weeks prior to his death

Grief counselors will be on hand at Plant City High tomorrow morning.