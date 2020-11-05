LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Plant City High teacher dies of COVID-19 related illness

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A teacher from Plant City High School has died from a COVID-19 related illness, according to a spokeswoman for the Hillsborough County School District.

The teacher is Michael Wanner, who has been with the Hillsborough County School District since 1998 and has taught at Plant City High School since 2004.

Wanner was a forensics teacher at the school.

According to Wanner’s family, he passed away on Tuesday afternoon after battling illnesses related to COVID-19 for a few weeks.

The spokeswoman tells News Channel 8 that the family stated that he did not contract COVID-19 on campus and that he had not been on campus since contracting the disease, and had been quarantined for several weeks prior to his death

Grief counselors will be on hand at Plant City High tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss