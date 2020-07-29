Planet Fitness to require members to wear masks at all times

A woman leg lifts at Planet Fitness in the Columbia Mall on July 24, 2017 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. Mall space is being repurposed as more department store chains close stores that have traditionally served as “anchors” at malls. The Planet Fitness now occupies the space that was previously a Sears. Abandoned by the big brands, deserted by the young, the American mall, once temples of the shopping, have become ghost towns, victims of the explosion of online shopping. / AFP PHOTO / Don Emmert / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by John BIERS, “Deserted, US shopping centers look for a future” (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

(CNN) – A popular chain of fitness centers is now requiring everyone to wear a mask.

Planet Fitness announced a face covering requirement at all of its locations, which will take effect next month.

The company had already requried all of its employees to wear masks, but now members who use their facilities must wear them to workout. Those who forget a mask will be provided with one.

The new policy will take effect Aug. 1.

Planet Fitness has almost 1,450 locations in 46 states, including locations in Tampa Bay, and in Canada and Australia.

