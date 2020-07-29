Planet Fitness to require members to wear masks at all times

(CNN) – A popular chain of fitness centers is now requiring everyone to wear a mask.
Planet Fitness announced a face covering requirement at all of its locations, which will take effect next month.
The company had already requried all of its employees to wear masks, but now members who use their facilities must wear them to workout. Those who forget a mask will be provided with one.
The new policy will take effect Aug. 1.
Planet Fitness has almost 1,450 locations in 46 states, including locations in Tampa Bay, and in Canada and Australia.
