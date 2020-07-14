LIVE NOW: Pinellas School Board talks reopening plans as teachers rally against returning to classrooms

This meeting is audio only. Use the video player above to listen in.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County School Board is meeting online Tuesday morning to discuss plans for reopening schools as coronavirus cases continue to surge in Florida.

Ahead of the meeting Tuesday, a number of teachers gathered outside the school district headquarters and called for a virtual return to the classroom.

On Friday, the school district released a draft of their back-to-school plan. According to the proposal, parents can choose to send students to their school or have them do online learning.

Educators like Dr. Christy Foust say they feel unsafe with the drafted plan.

“This isn’t about teachers saying, ‘I don’t feel safe going back to work.’ This is about it being unsafe for our students to go back to school,” Foust, a high school teacher said.

Foust is among a group of teachers who say they have a better plan.

“We’re calling for a virtual return to school and that when we do ultimately go back we go back with 14 days of no new cases,” Foust said.

“Teachers are not blind to the fact that for some of our most vulnerable students, virtual learning is not the most equitable, but our perspective on that is we want them alive. They have no chance to learn if they’re dead or in ICU.”

