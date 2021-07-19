Pinellas senior living facility plagued by coronavirus 1 year after deadly outbreak

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County senior living community says several of its staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes about one year after a COVID-19 outbreak that killed more than a dozen of Freedom Square residents and a nurse.

“It’s been somewhat stressful,” said resident Irma Mason.

Residents like Irma are having a hard time wrapping their head around what feels like déjà vu.

Freedom Square’s executive director said eight staff members at its Seminole Pavilion Health Center tested positive for the virus. Four had been vaccinated. Another staff member at its rehabilitation facility also tested positive for the virus. We’re told the staff members are at home in quarantine and have not been on the property.

“We get an update every day and they’ll say how many positives there are and which building it’s in so you’re very much aware where it is,” Mason said.

Last May, more than a dozen residents and a nurse at Seminole Pavilion died from COVID. Residents say they’re not surprised to hear about the new cases.

“We just finished 4th of July, and people went to parties, we don’t know who or who’s not vaccinated. And they’re tested as soon as they come in, and if they’re positive they’re taken out of here,” said Mason.

No residents at Seminole Pavilion Health Center tested positive for coronavirus.

“We will continue monitoring and testing to ensure the safety and well-being of our entire community,” Freedom Square said in a statement.