Pinellas schools adjust food distribution schedule

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla( WFLA) – The Pinellas County school district will be distributing free meals to students on two days instead of three for the next two weeks in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On the last week of April, the school district will start distributing food once a week.

The school district still plans to serve the same number of meals to students.

The changes were put in place in an effort to limit the number of interactions with family and staff.

The new schedule for food distribution for Pinellas County Schools is:

Monday, April 13 – 2 days-worth of meals

Wednesday, April 15 – 4 days-worth of meals

Monday, April 20 – 2 days-worth of meals

Wednesday, April 22 – 6 days-worth of meals

Wednesday, April 29 – 6 days-worth of meals

The schools below will distribute meals from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.:

Anona Elementary

Azalea Middle

Bay Point Elementary

Clearwater Intermediate

Dunedin Middle

Eisenhower Elementary

Fairmount Park Elementary

Garrison-Jones Elementary

Gulfport Elementary

High Point Elementary

John Hopkins Middle Kings Highway Elementary

Largo Middle

McMullen Booth Elementary

MK Rawlings Elementary

New Heights Elementary

North Shore Elementary

Oak Grove Middle

Plumb Elementary

Sawgrass Lake Elementary

Southern Oak Elementary

Tarpon Springs Elementary

The school district said it’s still working to monitor its distribution locations, as well those around the community to make sure families in need are safe and have access to food.

