Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Pinellas schools adjust food distribution schedule

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla( WFLA) – The Pinellas County school district will be distributing free meals to students on two days instead of three for the next two weeks in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On the last week of April, the school district will start distributing food once a week.

The school district still plans to serve the same number of meals to students.

The changes were put in place in an effort to limit the number of interactions with family and staff.

The new schedule for food distribution for Pinellas County Schools is:

  • Monday, April 13 – 2 days-worth of meals
  • Wednesday, April 15 – 4 days-worth of meals
  • Monday, April 20 – 2 days-worth of meals
  • Wednesday, April 22 – 6 days-worth of meals
  • Wednesday, April 29 – 6 days-worth of meals

The schools below will distribute meals from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.:

Anona Elementary
Azalea Middle
Bay Point Elementary
Clearwater Intermediate
Dunedin Middle
Eisenhower Elementary
Fairmount Park Elementary
Garrison-Jones Elementary
Gulfport Elementary
High Point Elementary
John Hopkins Middle		Kings Highway Elementary
Largo Middle
McMullen Booth Elementary
MK Rawlings Elementary
New Heights Elementary
North Shore Elementary
Oak Grove Middle
Plumb Elementary
Sawgrass Lake Elementary
Southern Oak Elementary
Tarpon Springs Elementary

The school district said it’s still working to monitor its distribution locations, as well those around the community to make sure families in need are safe and have access to food.

