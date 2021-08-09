Pinellas School Board to discuss COVID-19 protocols at workshop as parents petition for mask mandate

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – The Pinellas County School Board is expected to hold a workshop Monday at 1 p.m. to review recommendations for the upcoming school year issued by the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Department of Health.

The workshop’s agenda will include items like student attendance during COVID-19, the transfer procedures for the COVID-19 Hope Scholarship, protocols for controlling COVID-19 in school settings, and reviewing the updated Fall 2021 guiding practices and procedures for the Pinellas County School District.

The school district’s Fall 2021 protocols state “face coverings will be strongly recommended when indoors for staff, students and visitors and will continue to be available at school and district facilities and on buses for students, staff and visitors.”

More than 2,000 Pinellas County parents that have signed a petition asking for a mask mandate emergency meeting with the Pinellas County School Board.

There is also another online petition where parents are asking for a 30-day universal mask mandate, an opt-out option for parents, and for school officials to reassess the situation monthly.