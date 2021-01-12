Pinellas School Board plans to ask DeSantis to put teachers on vaccine priority list

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County School Board wants all district employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as soon as possible.

The board is meeting Tuesday to discuss sending a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, asking that employees be classified as essential workers so they can be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine sooner.

The letter asks the Governor to prioritize school district employees across the state.

The school board called school employees frontline heroes who serve their students, families and community on a daily basis.

The board highlighted the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County and across the state.

Data from the Florida Department of Health showed more than 50,000 cases in Pinellas County on Monday.

Overall, there have been almost 1.5 million cases in the state.

When asked about giving the vaccine to teachers over the weekend, Desantis said seniors remain a top priority.

“This virus has been more deadly people who are elderly,” Desantis said. “By focusing on 65+ that is the best thing we can do to reduce mortality from COVID-19, so it’s not saying anyone is more important, but we have to stand by our elderly folks.”

In the letter, the school board recognized and supported the need to vaccinate vulnerable healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and citizens 65 years and older.

The Pinellas County School Board meets at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

You can read the full letter here.

