Pinellas Park Wawa closed temporarily after employee tests positive for coronavirus

FILE – This April 2, 2015 file photo shows a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia. The convenience store chain is facing a wave of lawsuits over a data breach that affected its 850 locations along the East Coast. Wawa Inc. discovered malware on its payment processing servers this month before stopping the breach Dec. 12, 2019 the company has said. Officials with the company, based in Wawa, Pennsylvania, believe the malware had been collecting card numbers, customer names and other data since as early as March.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A Wawa in Pinellas Park is temporarily shut down after an employee tested for coronavirus, company officials confirmed Thursday.

The impacted store is located at 3101 Gandy Boulevard in Pinellas Park. A company spokesperson says the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 last worked at the store on April 25.

Wawa closed the store after being notified and posted a sign to let customers know about the confirmed case.

“In accordance with its protocols, Wawa took immediate action and closed the store to have it professionally deep cleaned and disinfected,” the spokesperson said. “The store will reopen as soon as possible with associates from neighboring stores if needed.”

Wawa says it’s working with the local health department to notify employees who may have had close contact with the person who tested positive.

“As always, the health and safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. We will do everything we can to support our associate, including providing paid time off, and take all necessary steps to monitor, safeguard and protect all our associates and customers,” the company statement reads.

Company officials do not have an estimated reopening date yet for the store.

This is the second Wawa to be closed in the Tampa Bay area due to coronavirus. Earlier Thursday a Wawa in Lakeland also announced a positive test.