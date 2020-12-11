Florida taps Pinellas County for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine pilot program

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – People in Pinellas County will be among the first in Florida to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The county is one of two in the state to that are taking part in the state’s pilot program for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Both Pinellas and Broward counties are expected to launch the program sometime next week. Health officials said the vaccines will be distributed to residents and staff in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Health officials did not say why the two counties were chosen, but most places are selected based on their size, population, diversity and immunization infrastructures.

Pfizer’s vaccine, which was found to be 95 percent effective in a late-stage clinical trial, was green lighted by the FDA Thursday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis took to Twitter that evening to outline his plan to distribute each shipment. He said the first doses will go to health care workers in high risk environments and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

“The arrival of the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Pinellas gives us another way to protect the most vulnerable Pinellas residents and health-care workers who have been hard hit by the pandemic as well as those who provide their care,” said Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County. “We are honored to be one of the first two Florida counties to begin the vaccination effort in the state.”

Florida is expected to begin its rollout of the vaccine next week. Both Pinellas and Broward counties should disclose more details on the pilot program once plans are finalized.

