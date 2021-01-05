Pinellas County announces changes to vaccine sign-up

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County’s vaccine rollout is off to a rough start.

On Monday, seniors, rushing to get vaccinated overwhelmed the county’s registration website and phone lines. Several viewers told 8 On Your Side they spent hours trying to get an appointment to no avail.

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County suspended its website Monday evening and said it was working to resolve the issue. By Tuesday, the health department had set up a new phone line for scheduling appointments.

Now, callers can dial (727) 824-6900 and select Option 4 or call (727) 824-6931, and an operator will help them schedule an appointment. The department said wait times may be longer than expected due to the high call volume.

The county plans to begin vaccinating those 65 and older starting Tuesday. Those who successfully registered online Monday will have their appointments honored.

