Pinellas County temporarily suspending COVID-19 vaccine registration

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is temporarily suspending coronavirus vaccine registration in the county.

“At this time, we are suspending registrations by both phone and online. Updates will be coming,” The Pinellas County Health Department tweeted.

The reservation process opened in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties for seniors 65 and older on Monday.

The distribution of vaccines will begin Tuesday, Jan. 5.