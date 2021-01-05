Pinellas County temporarily suspending COVID-19 vaccine registration

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is temporarily suspending coronavirus vaccine registration in the county.
“At this time, we are suspending registrations by both phone and online. Updates will be coming,” The Pinellas County Health Department tweeted.
The reservation process opened in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties for seniors 65 and older on Monday.
The distribution of vaccines will begin Tuesday, Jan. 5.
