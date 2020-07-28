Pinellas County school board votes unanimously to delay first day of school to Aug. 24

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County School Board has unanimously voted to push the school year until Aug. 24.

The first day for teachers will be Aug. 13

Superintendent Grego recommended to change to start of the school year on July 21.

The delay would impact all three proposed learning options, including traditional learning in the classroom, MyPCS Online and Pinellas Virtual School.

The last day of the 2020-2021 will be Wednesday, June 9. Thanksgiving, spring and winter breaks will remain the same. 

Numerous school districts in the Tampa Bay area have announced their plans to push back the start date of the 2020-21 school year, as well as issuing plans for students, faculty and staff to wear face coverings.

