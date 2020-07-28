PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County School Board has unanimously voted to push the school year until Aug. 24.
The first day for teachers will be Aug. 13
Superintendent Grego recommended to change to start of the school year on July 21.
The delay would impact all three proposed learning options, including traditional learning in the classroom, MyPCS Online and Pinellas Virtual School.
The last day of the 2020-2021 will be Wednesday, June 9. Thanksgiving, spring and winter breaks will remain the same.
Numerous school districts in the Tampa Bay area have announced their plans to push back the start date of the 2020-21 school year, as well as issuing plans for students, faculty and staff to wear face coverings.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Florida using new lab to process COVID-19 tests in hopes of getting results faster
- Pinellas County school board votes unanimously to delay first day of school to Aug. 24
- Masks, cleaning, minimal social distancing required on Polk Co. school buses
- Pinellas County teacher concerned for daughter and wife’s health amid back to school vote
- NY Gov. Cuomo offers all MLB teams to play in NY amid coronavirus surge