Pinellas County Schools prepare to welcome students back Monday with new bus safety measures

PINELLAS CO., Fla. (WFLA) – Things will look a little different when students return to school in Pinellas County on Monday.

School leaders are doing everything they can to stop the spread of COVID-19, making a number of changes. Bus drivers are getting used to more than just their routes, they’re learning to follow new safety guidelines.

Students and bus drivers will have to wear masks at all times. The bus drivers must remind students to wear their masks at every stop. Those without masks will be provided with one.

Passengers will board the bus back to front and unload front to back. Siblings will sit with each other.

All areas of the bus will be wiped and sprayed down with disinfectant after each morning run and at the end of the day. It’s the same procedure inside the classroom—desks, chairs, and high touch areas will be sprayed down with a bioesque material. Larger spaces will be sprayed by staff with backpacks full of disinfectant.

Lunch rooms will be wiped down, tables will have clear dividers, and teachers will work with students to stay socially distant.

