Pinellas County receiving new shipment of 10K COVID-19 vaccine doses

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County will be receiving 10,000 doses from the state of Florida.

The Florida Department of Health says appointments will re-open at 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, and are expected to fill quickly.

Appointments are mandatory to get the first of two vaccine injections and can be scheduled online through the CDR HealthPro portal.

Residents accessing the portal prior to 3 p.m. on Friday will be able to create an account, but will not be able to book their appointment until the set time of 3 p.m. No appointments will be booked prior to Friday at 3 p.m.

To get a vaccine appointment, residents must first create an account and then select an available time. Creating an account does not guarantee availability for this round of appointments. There will be no vaccines for residents without appointments, and there is no waiting list.

Those without internet access or who need assistance with the portal can call (844) 770-8548. The call center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can provide guidance in English and Spanish