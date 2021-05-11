Pinellas County parents protest school mask policy, want it to be optional

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – On Tuesday, Pinellas County parents, students, and residents gathered outside of the school district headquarters to protest the mask policy for Pinellas County Schools.

There were about 100 people gathered outside the school board office in Largo on Tuesday, while board members held their regular meeting. They want the board to hear their pleas and make the face covering policy optional.

“At the end of the day, that’s our right as citizens of the United States. We should have a choice if we want to wear this,” said Anjie Armstrong who is a parent.

It wasn’t just parents, students were protesting as well. Some students even addressed board members directly during Tuesday’s meeting.

“The mask mandate has been horrible for the general population of the school,” said one high school student during the meeting.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the school board voted to set a public hearing to discuss repealing the face mask policy.