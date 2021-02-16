Pinellas County opens new vaccine site in Largo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County has opened a new vaccination site for seniors to get their first COVID-19 shot.

Vaccines are now being administered by appointment only at the new site on 1197 East Bay Drive.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.patientportalFL.com.

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County and local officials will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the county’s ongoing vaccine operations.

According to the health department, more than 100,000 residents have received their first dose, which is about 11% of the county’s population.