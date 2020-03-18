Pinellas County still keeping beaches open despite coronavirus concerns

Breaking News
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Leaders in Pinellas County once again are standing by their decision to keep their beaches open despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials held a phone call Wednesday afternoon to talk about the beaches. Shortly after the call, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that the beaches would stay open.

In the past week or so, thousands of people have packed beaches all over the county. Video and images from Clearwater Beach show a packed house. They have since gone viral, causing many people around the country to question the decision to keep the beaches open.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not shut down the state’s beaches during the pandemic.

Instead, DeSantis signed an order that would limit parties on beaches to 10 people per group and force any businesses authorized to sell liquor to reduce occupancy by half.

President Donald Trump addressed the crowding on beaches during a White House news conference on Wednesday.

“We don’t want them gathering. And I see they do gather including on beaches and in restaurants – young people,” the president said. “They’re feeling invincible but don’t realize they can be carrying lots of bad things home.”

Clearwater Beach city officials will go over that municipality’s situation during a public meeting at 5 p.m.

