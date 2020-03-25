Pinellas County passes ‘safer at home’ order amid coronavirus pandemic

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday to enact a ‘stay at home order’ for businesses and residents countywide.

The order, which goes into effect Thursday, was voted on during an emergency meeting Wednesday.

County Commissioner Barry Burton suggested the order will give the county the authority to shut down non-essential businesses that are open and not practicing proper social distancing.

“This resolution tries to find a balance between safety and economic impact,” Burton said. “If you are not an essential business, you need to close … If you can employ social distancing practices in your business, then you can remain open.

“People need to heed the warning, or we will shut you down.”

As of Wednesday, the Florida Dept. of Health has reported 45 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 1,682 cases and 22 deaths

Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order

Pinellas County put ‘safer at home’ order in place, stay-at-home order expected in City of Tampa

Travelers from NY, NJ and CT coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30

There was much debate on compliance and how the order would be enforced.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri earned praise from every county board member when he suggested all retail businesses in Pinellas County that remain open during the ‘safer at home’ order must display a county-issued notice at their entrance that displays CDC and Pinellas County guidelines.

