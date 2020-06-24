Live Now
Pinellas County implements mandatory face mask ordinance effective Wednesday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners have issued an executive order requiring everyone in the county to wear face masks while indoors at public businesses effective Wednesday.

According to the executive order, residents must wear face coverings including face shields when in public locations in Pinellas County in places with more than 10 people.

The motion passed 6-1 with Kathleen Peters being the lone exception saying she supports wearing masks but doesn’t support making it mandatory.

The order includes several exemptions including the ability for parental discretion for minors.

Fines start at $100 for the first violation and increase to $500 for a third violation.

The executive order will go into effect on Wednesday, June 24 at 5 p.m.

