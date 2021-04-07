Pinellas County health officials urge residents to get whatever COVID-19 vaccine is available

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Health officials in Pinellas County are urging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and not wait for a specific one.

The Johnson and Johnson is a one-dose vaccine, which is a big draw to many. But the Department of Health in Pinellas County tells 8 On Your Side, you shouldn’t wait for a specific vaccine.

“Delaying for a week or two really isn’t the smart move, because in that time you are waiting you can actually contract COVID. So the best thing to do will be to get the vaccine as soon as you possibly can,” said Tom Iovino, Public Information Officer with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County.

Instead, health officials are encouraging residents to get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to you because as it takes time to achieve full immunity.

“All three of the vaccines are safe and effective. The most important vaccine is the one you get in your arm,” Iovino said.

The state-run site in Clearwater does offer a limited dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, about 200 shots per day. However, 8 On Your Side has been told those shots go very quickly.

So far, more than 320,000 people in Pinellas County have been vaccinated, which is nearly one-third of the county’s population.