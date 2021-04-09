Pinellas County extends mask-wearing requirement

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County has extended the local state of emergency for COVID-19 through April 16.

The order, which has been extended every week since last March, requires people to wear face coverings in public spaces.

The extension comes as local governments across the country lift coronavirus restrictions. On Monday, Pasco County Administrator Dan Biles issued an executive order rescinding the county’s mask mandate.

However, Pinellas County has seen a slight uptick in cases. There were 1,590 new cases reported between March 29 and April 4, an increase from the 1,457 cases reported between March 22 and March 28. As of Wednesday, the county’s rolling 7-day average for positive COVID-19 tests was 6.7%.

Officials say 331,280 people in Pinellas County have received at least one or both doses of the vaccine.