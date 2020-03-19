Pinellas County Commissioners to hold meeting on state of emergency

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday.

County Commissioners will consider an extension of a local state of emergency for the coronavirus, COVID-19.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 328 total cases of coronavirus, including 299 Florida residents and 29 non-Florida residents

All bars and nightclubs ordered to shut down for 30 days to help stop spread of virus

Florida schools will remain closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30

State universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual classes for remainder of semester

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m.

The meeting comes after Clearwater city council members voted Wednesday night to shut down Clearwater Beach for two weeks, effective Monday at 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFLA.com for the very latest…

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: