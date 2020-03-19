Pinellas County Commissioners to hold meeting on state of emergency

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday.
County Commissioners will consider an extension of a local state of emergency for the coronavirus, COVID-19.
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Florida reporting 328 total cases of coronavirus, including 299 Florida residents and 29 non-Florida residents
- All bars and nightclubs ordered to shut down for 30 days to help stop spread of virus
- Florida schools will remain closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30
- State universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual classes for remainder of semester
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m.
The meeting comes after Clearwater city council members voted Wednesday night to shut down Clearwater Beach for two weeks, effective Monday at 6 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with WFLA.com for the very latest…
