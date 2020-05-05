Pinellas County Commission extends local state of emergency till May 15

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Commissioners have extended the county’s COVID-19 local state of emergency to May 15 while making no changes to County guidance provided last week in light of Phase 1 of the governor’s step-by-step plan for recovery.

The county allowed the conditional reopening of shared pools and childcare facility playgrounds last Thursday and opened public beaches with social distancing requirements on Monday.

The commissioners also adopted Resolution 20-40 after discussing ongoing efforts related to monitoring COVID-19 trending data, ramping up testing in all parts of the county, encouraging the wearing of masks in public places, protecting vulnerable populations at long-term care facilities and enforcing compliance in public places with capacity and social distancing requirements.

There have been over 760 cases of coronavirus in Pinellas County with 44 deaths.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: