Pinellas County business owner arrested for violating ‘safer-at-home’ order

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County business owner has been arrested after failing to comply with the county’s safer-at-home order.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Galen Wood, 36, the owner of Kitchen Table Games in Pinellas Park was issued warnings four times since April 3 for running the business while the order was in-effect.

Deputies say Wood would become argumentative with deputies, and refused to close. When deputies came in contact with Wood on Thursday he again refused to close.

Wood was taken into custody and charged with operating a non-essential business and traveling to operate a non-essential business.

Wood was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without further incident.

