Pinellas County asks citizens to donate medical supplies amid coronavirus outbreak

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is asking citizens and businesses to donate medical supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The county said its anticipating shortages as many hospitals in Tampa Bay are running out of medical supplies.

“Pinellas County is proactively collecting personal protective equipment (PPE) and disinfectants for our hospitals, first responders, emergency medical services, nursing homes and home healthcare workers,” the county said in a news release. “These supplies will then be delivered to our local hospitals, long-term care facilities, and first responders to ensure their safety as they take care of our community.”

The county is asking for items such as surgical masks, N95 masks, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and Lysol disinfectant spray.

Here is a full list of the items requested:

Surgical face masks (note: they cannot accept homemade face masks at this time)

P100 masks

N95 masks

Face shields

Nitrile exam gloves, powder-free

5 and 7 mil nitrile gloves

Eye protection (safety glasses)

Surgical tear away gowns

Safety eye goggles

Disinfectants: Hand sanitizer (any size) 60% Alcohol 91% isopropyl alcohol Clorox wipes Lysol disinfectant spray Sani-cloth wipes 3% hydrogen peroxide

Medical equipment requested: Ventilators



Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the following sites:

St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, 715 E Orange St., Tarpon Springs, 64689

Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave., Seminole, 33778.

Tropicana Field, Lot 4, 198 17th St.. S., St. Petersburg, 33705

Items such as food, clothing and blankets, will not be accepted, but citizens and businesses can take non-perishable food items to one of the following locations:

Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center, 304 S. Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, 34689 Food Donations accepted: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit http://tscenter.org for more information



RCS Pinellas, 700 Druid Road, Clearwater, 33756 Food Donations accepted: Mon-Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Thursdays 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Visit https://rcspinellas.org for more information



St. Pete Free Clinic, 863 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, 33701 Food donations accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays from 9:30 am. – 12:30 p.m. Visit https://stpetersburgfreeclinic.org for more information



