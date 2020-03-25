Breaking News
Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Pinellas County asks citizens to donate medical supplies amid coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This photo shows a donation drive to collect medical equipment such as N95 surgical masks, nitrile gloves, tyvex suits, antibacterial and disinfecting wipes to battle the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is asking citizens and businesses to donate medical supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The county said its anticipating shortages as many hospitals in Tampa Bay are running out of medical supplies.

“Pinellas County is proactively collecting personal protective equipment (PPE) and disinfectants for our hospitals, first responders, emergency medical services, nursing homes and home healthcare workers,” the county said in a news release. “These supplies will then be delivered to our local hospitals, long-term care facilities, and first responders to ensure their safety as they take care of our community.”

The county is asking for items such as surgical masks, N95 masks, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and Lysol disinfectant spray.

Here is a full list of the items requested:

  • Surgical face masks (note: they cannot accept homemade face masks at this time)
  • P100 masks
  • N95 masks
  • Face shields
  • Nitrile exam gloves, powder-free
  • 5 and 7 mil nitrile gloves
  • Eye protection (safety glasses)
  • Surgical tear away gowns
  • Safety eye goggles
  • Disinfectants:
    • Hand sanitizer (any size) 60% Alcohol
    • 91% isopropyl alcohol
    • Clorox wipes
    • Lysol disinfectant spray
    • Sani-cloth wipes
    • 3% hydrogen peroxide
  • Medical equipment requested:
    • Ventilators

Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the following sites:

  • St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, 715 E Orange St., Tarpon Springs, 64689
  • Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave., Seminole, 33778.
  • Tropicana Field, Lot 4, 198 17th St.. S., St. Petersburg, 33705

Items such as food, clothing and blankets, will not be accepted, but citizens and businesses can take non-perishable food items to one of the following locations:

  • Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center, 304 S. Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, 34689
    • Food Donations accepted: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    • Visit http://tscenter.org for more information
  • RCS Pinellas, 700 Druid Road, Clearwater, 33756
    • Food Donations accepted: Mon-Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Thursdays 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
    • Visit https://rcspinellas.org for more information
  • St. Pete Free Clinic, 863 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, 33701
    • Food donations accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays from 9:30 am. – 12:30 p.m.
    • Visit https://stpetersburgfreeclinic.org for more information

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on how the coronavirus is affecting the Rays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on how the coronavirus is affecting the Rays"

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on his thoughts on the Rays before the stoppage of play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on his thoughts on the Rays before the stoppage of play"

8 On Your Side continues to dig into the availability of test kits in the Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side continues to dig into the availability of test kits in the Tampa Bay area"

8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter"

Price Gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price Gouging"

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"

Virtual memorials: Coronavirus changes the way we grieve

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual memorials: Coronavirus changes the way we grieve"

Several Tampa Bay children testing positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several Tampa Bay children testing positive for coronavirus"

Castor stay-at-home order coming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Castor stay-at-home order coming"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss