Pinellas commission continues debate over opening beaches

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Board of Commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday on whether to reopen beaches or not.

For weeks, there has been a lot of back and forth between county leaders on this issue. Last week, the commission voted to keep beaches closed. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri made it clear he thought the county was moving too fast.

“We haven’t reached the peak in the number of cases, the peak in the number of deaths and the peak in the number of ICU beds,” Gualtieri said.

However, that has changed. Over the weekend, Gualtieri took to Facebook saying he’s now for reopening beaches. He says the COVID-19 curve has flattened, spring breakers are gone and ICU beds are empty.

8 On Your Side spoke to Pinellas County residents who say they are sick of the back and forth. They want to see action, but most of all, they want to see their beaches back open.

“Last week he wasn’t for it all. He was the main reason why the vote didn’t even start and now he changes his mind, everything is always changing,” Marianne Houts said.

“I think they should at least open the beach for walking and recreation,” Sandra Boyer said.

Even managers of local restaurants wants the beaches open. They believe it’ll help boost business.

“I think our business will start picking up a little more,” Jeffrey Clay, Manager of CK’s Eats and Drinks said. “I think more restaurants on this side will open up just to try to get the sales that they can.”

However, Clay believes a slow, but steady reopen approach is the way to go.

“I know the economy has gotta keep going and businesses have to make their money to survive, but if you open the economy too fast, It’ll start looking like spring break all over again,” Clay said.

The commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

