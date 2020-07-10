Pinellas County Schools to require students, staff to wear masks, according to reopening plan

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Schools has released a draft of its reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

In the plan, Pinellas County Schools will require masks and they must be worn by all students, staff, and individuals on campus.

Other highlights include masks must being worn by all students and employees on school buses with buses being loaded from back to front and unload from front to back to decrease the opportunity for students to walk past each other.

Classroom set-ups will be arranged to maximize space and increase social distancing between students with the sharing of instructional materials to be minimized and shared items will be sanitized regularly.

The 37 page document also addresses field trips, sports, and other extracurricular activities.

Parents are asked to decide the learning options offered this fall in Pinellas County which include traditional schools, Pinellas Virtual School and MyPCS Online. For more info click here.

The plan is scheduled to be presented on July 14.

You can read the full plan below.

