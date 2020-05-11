Pinellas Co. beachgoers comply with social distancing but get cited for parking violations after beaches reopen

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay law enforcement officials say while beachgoers are adhering to social distancing practices at the newly reopened beaches, they may be having difficulties figuring out parking.

Many Florida beaches reopened last week as the state entered Phase One of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reopening plan.

Local shorelines were packed with those eager to get a little sun and sand for the first time in months, but beaches reached capacity quickly. Clearwater beaches reached capacity by noon Saturday.

WFLA reached out to law enforcement with local beaches in their jurisdiction to see how the public handled its first full weekend back on the sand. They told us the issue had more to do with parking than anything else.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office issued no citations. But the Clearwater Police Department, with twice the amount of law enforcement monitoring the area, handed out 20 citations over the weekend. All were parking-related.

Another popular beach community in Manatee County experienced the same problem as the public tried to navigate the new two-hour time limit mandated by county employees.

Holmes Beach, located on Anna Maria Island in Manatee County, has always been a popular tourist destination because of its top-rated beaches. The warm Mother’s Day weekend was no exception. Officers issued 127 citations to beachgoers, all related to parking, according to Holmes Beach Police Department spokesman William L. Tokajer. Only 51 citations were issued the weekend prior.

Along with the time limit, code enforcement is not allowing street parking or parking on any right of way.

Manatee County has been a hot bed of coronavirus cases with 779 positive cases and 74 deaths by Monday afternoon.