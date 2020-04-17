Pinellas business owner arrested for violating ‘safer-at-home’ order

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County business owner has been arrested after violating the county’s safer-at-home order.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Galen Wood, 36, the owner of Kitchen Table Games in Pinellas Park was issued warnings five times since April 3 for running the business while the order was in-effect.

Deputies say Wood would become argumentative with deputies, and refused to close. When deputies came in contact with Wood on Thursday he again refused to close.

Wood was taken into custody and charged with operating a non-essential business and traveling to operate a non-essential business. He has been released on a $250 bond. Wood was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without further incident.

